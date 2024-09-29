Honda Owner Thinks People Should Put Trailer Hitches On Their Cars To Avoid Damage

To hitch or not to hitch, that is the question…

I’m talking about putting a trailer hitch on my car, because the TikTok video you’re about to see really got me thinking…

It comes to us from a man named Hayden and he showed viewers why he thinks it’s a good idea to install a hitch to the back of your vehicle.

Hayden’s video shows a small Honda in good shape with a hitch attached to its rear. He then showed viewers a Chevy truck that had a heavily dented front end.

His video is meant to show that the two vehicles were in an accident and the small Honda came out okay because of the hitch.

The text overlay on the video reads, “One of the reasons you need to get a hitch on ur car.”

In a comment, Hayden wrote that the frame of his Honda is “fine” and “I got lucky.”

Take a look at the video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer isn’t so sure about this…

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this TikTokker has a brilliant idea…

Looks like he’s on to something!

