Honda Owner Thinks People Should Put Trailer Hitches On Their Cars To Avoid Damage

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@haydenolmsted

To hitch or not to hitch, that is the question…

I’m talking about putting a trailer hitch on my car, because the TikTok video you’re about to see really got me thinking…

It comes to us from a man named Hayden and he showed viewers why he thinks it’s a good idea to install a hitch to the back of your vehicle.

Source: TikTok

Hayden’s video shows a small Honda in good shape with a hitch attached to its rear. He then showed viewers a Chevy truck that had a heavily dented front end.

His video is meant to show that the two vehicles were in an accident and the small Honda came out okay because of the hitch.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “One of the reasons you need to get a hitch on ur car.”

In a comment, Hayden wrote that the frame of his Honda is “fine” and “I got lucky.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@haydenolmsted

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer isn’t so sure about this…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker has a brilliant idea…

Source: TikTok

Looks like he’s on to something!

