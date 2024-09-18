September 17, 2024 at 11:18 pm

Modern Cars Often Don’t Have Transmission Dipsticks, But It’s Still Essential To Change The Transmission Fluid

by Michael Levanduski

Source: Pexels/Pixabay Source: TikTok/@motorcarnut

Thanks to advancements in technology, cars are much better than they used to be, but they are also much more difficult to maintain.

A mechanic on TikTok posted a viral video that reminds viewers that even if their new car doesn’t have a transmission fluid dipstick, they still need to check and change the fluid.

He starts off by saying, “If you have a modern-day car, chances are you’re not going to have a dipstick for the transmission fluid.”

Source: TikTok/@motorcarnut

He goes on to explain, “It’s probably a so-called seal for the life transmission. Now that means the life of the warranty, it doesn’t mean the life of the ownership of the vehicle.”

That’s an important distinction there! I would have assumed it was the lifetime of the vehicle.

Source: TikTok/@motorcarnut

He then says, “You have to change that just like you would any other type of fluid.”

Sounds like just one more thing where I have to take it to a mechanic.

Source: TikTok/Motorcarnut

He finishes up saying, “It’s not a miracle fluid, it’s a regular transmission fluid.”

If you have to check the fluid, why isn’t there a dipstick? Automakers keep making it more and more difficult to service your own car.

Good thing I just take my cars to the dealership for regularly scheduled maintenance I guess.

You can watch the full video to see what he is talking about.

@motorcarnut

No transmission dipstick? #motorcarnut #cars #mechanic #mechaniclife #mechanicsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Motorcarnut

Check out the comments to see what other people think about this video.

This guy makes a nice joke about the situation.

Source: TikTok/@motorcarnut

This commenter disagrees with the video.

Source: TikTok/@motorcarnut

This person has a tip to make it really simple to remember.

Source: TikTok/@motorcarnut

Wow, trying to take care of your car yourself is getting harder every year.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter