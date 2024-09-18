Modern Cars Often Don’t Have Transmission Dipsticks, But It’s Still Essential To Change The Transmission Fluid

Thanks to advancements in technology, cars are much better than they used to be, but they are also much more difficult to maintain.

A mechanic on TikTok posted a viral video that reminds viewers that even if their new car doesn’t have a transmission fluid dipstick, they still need to check and change the fluid.

He starts off by saying, “If you have a modern-day car, chances are you’re not going to have a dipstick for the transmission fluid.”

He goes on to explain, “It’s probably a so-called seal for the life transmission. Now that means the life of the warranty, it doesn’t mean the life of the ownership of the vehicle.”

That’s an important distinction there! I would have assumed it was the lifetime of the vehicle.

He then says, “You have to change that just like you would any other type of fluid.”

Sounds like just one more thing where I have to take it to a mechanic.

He finishes up saying, “It’s not a miracle fluid, it’s a regular transmission fluid.”

If you have to check the fluid, why isn’t there a dipstick? Automakers keep making it more and more difficult to service your own car.

Good thing I just take my cars to the dealership for regularly scheduled maintenance I guess.

You can watch the full video to see what he is talking about.

Wow, trying to take care of your car yourself is getting harder every year.

