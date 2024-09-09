Rude Barber Throws Coupon Back In Customer’s Face, So The Customer Produces Another Coupon That Gets Him The Entire Haircut Free

Barbers are normally one person that you’re happy to tip, especially if you leave the shop feeling like a million bucks.

But after they make you look like an absolute chump, it can feel like an extra twist of the knife to give them that 5 dollars extra for a terrible job!

But when this user’s rude barber rejected his coupon, he got his revenge by using another coupon to get the haircut free, considerably dropping the barber’s tip!

Check it out!

You can’t use that coupon! Hey all, it’s your friendly neighborhood teacher/cashier/produceDept employee here. I have parent teacher conferences coming up and I’m due for a haircut. I decide to go in to “Super Clips”, using one of their coupons to do so. The coupon was for a haircut for 10.99 USD that was location specific. I also had one for a free haircut through the app that I could use whenever.

But when OP pulled out his coupon, the barber told him it was invalid!

I decided to not show the coupon until the end. I got my hair cut, and was expecting some small talk or something (which I actually dread). But this guy was super focused on a conversation he was having with his neighbor. No biggie. When I presented my coupon at the end, the guy literally threw the coupon back at me, saying “Oh we don’t take those ones at this location”.

So OP decided to use his OTHER coupon.

I started to argue that the location listed specifically lists the location I was at before I was interrupted as he spit back (literally) “You can’t use that coupon, sweetie!”. Not the good sweetie. I pulled out my phone, tapped the free coupon I had and he rolled his eyes harder than my 8th graders as he scanned it.

And in the end, the barber’s attitude cost him almost half his tip!

Funny thing was that I was paying with a twenty, so I was going to tip the difference which would have been like seven or eight bucks. Instead I threw him a five, with the same energy he threw the coupon back to me.

And this is why I don’t use coupons, somehow they never work, even when the terms and conditions are explicitly spelled out on the coupon itself!

Reddit was shocked that this barber even got a tip at all!

And another user said if OP was going to tip him, it should have been a pitiful amount.

Another user echoed their feelings, saying OP’s digital coupon should have been his out from tipping anyone.

Finally, this person didn’t understand how he could reject the use of one coupon and not the other.

Would you really want somebody who’s angry at you cutting your hair?

Hmmm…

