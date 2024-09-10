Rude Homeowner Put All The Snow He Removed From His Driveway Into The Street, So A Neighbor Plowed It All Back In To Make Sure It Never Happened Again

Boy, am I glad I don’t have to deal with snow anymore!

I loved it when I was a kid, but as I grew older, I definitely did not enjoy shoveling the driveway and having to drive to work in the morning in the winter.

But now I live in North Carolina where it snows once every few years and the winter can be downright balmy.

The person you’re going to hear from, however, is still going through it when it comes to snow, slush, and winter weather…and they were forced to deal with a rude neighbor who couldn’t mind his manners when it comes to snow removal.

Take a look at what happened!

Don’t blow your snow in the street. “My father owns a decent sized landscaping business that I work for and we plow snow during the winter months for residential and commercial properties. I always hook up my plow whenever we have a storm in the forecast and I’ll park the truck at my house so I can head out when needed.

I have this jerk of a neighbor who likes to wait until the storm ends to clear his driveway (not a bad thing) but what makes him a jerk is that instead of blowing all the snow into his yard and not clearing the sidewalk which is a law, he blows all the snow directly into the street which then hardens to ice during Jan-Feb. Now I wouldn’t care if this was a main road or in a city with DPW’s dealing with but this is a neighborhood with kids and old people. It confronted the guy after my mother fell while having to walk in the street because he doesn’t clear the sidewalk and he basically told me so what and **** off. Okay.

The next storm I left my house at 4am (Tue) and and didn’t get back until 10pm (Wed) and as you can imagine I was tired as hell and what do I get come home to, that’s right the jerk put is snow in the street again. Cue the PettyRevenge. When I saw this I was mad so I decided to go down to the cul de sac put my plow down and scraped the road picking up more and more snow along with the snow he put in the road, then pushed it to the entrance of his driveway making a nice 4ft tall snow wall making it near impossible for a snow blower to cut through and blocking his car in.

Happy with my work I go back to my house park the truck and blissfully fall asleep. I wake up to the sound of a snowblower running and the jerk was trying to blow and shovel his way out. When I left to go back to the shop an hour and a half later he was still trying to chisel his way out, I just drove by waving with a massive grin on my face.”

There’s a jerk like this on every block…

