She Babysits Her Best Friend’s Baby For Free, But Now Her Friend Is Mad That Her Baby Was Crying

Having a friend who will babysit for free sounds amazing, but in today’s story, instead of being grateful for the free babysitting, one friend seems to expect it and even complain about it.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my best friend she needs to hire a nanny instead of relying on me? So my best friend is like my sister and we always help each other out when needed. She has a 10 months old baby, and I have always been helping her in every way I can, but lately it started to be a daily thing. We live on the same floor next to each other, and she calls me to watch her baby over everything. ‘i need to shower, can you hold him? ‘he is so bored, can you hold him?’ She calls me like multiple times a day to ask for a favour, and now even when I don’t reply.. she comes to my house with her baby and asks if I can hold him.

The BFF dropped off her baby with OP yesterday.

Yesterday I had some work to do on my laptop, and she asked me to hold him for ‘10’ minutes cause she wanted to take a quick shower. I agreed for 10 minuts and that turned into one and half hour. Mind you, her son is really not an ‘easy’ baby. Cries uncontrollably the moment you put him down and try to play with him. So I am forced to walk for like one and half hour with him in my arms while I have other things to do…

The BFF was mad that her baby was crying.

Anyway, yesterday I felt lightheaded while walking around with the baby.. so I put him down while trying to distract him with some toys.. he kept crying so loud, but I couldn’t take him cause I was worried I would drop him.. She heard the ‘crying’ and knocked my door in a ballistic angry way.. saying why do you let him cry? I explained to her the situation and also told her that its her fault for not disciplining him and letting him play on his own.. I’ve babysitted a lot of babies in the past and none of them were like this.. it’s not the baby’s fault. It’s def hers

OP told the friend to hire a nanny.

She was like: I don’t like to ever hear my baby cry and I do not accept that you let him cry either. That really made me mad.. so I went on like: Then you should hire a nanny that will fullfill all of your requirements… Extra info: nobody of her family, including her mom, want to ever help her out cause of the fact that they can’t put him ever down… not even for a second. Also: her husband has a very well paying job.. they can easily afford to hire help

OP doesn’t want to feel obligated to babysit.

Thirdly.. I absolutely do not mind helping her out and I love her baby, but I do not like when it’s like a ‘must’ and she even gets angry when I don’t do it ‘her way’. Side-note: I always do it her way.. just yesterday it was taking too long and I was just concerned about his wellbeing.. as I had already fainted a couple of days ago. When helping out someone feels like an obligation I immediately don’t want to do it anymore.. AITA?

It seems like the friend is expecting too much, and she seems ungrateful for the free babysitting.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

