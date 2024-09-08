She Feels Guilty For Parking In A Disabled Parking Spot, But She Also Feels Like She Had No Other Choice

Sometimes it can be really hard to find a parking spot, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay to park in a disabled parking spot when you’re not disabled.

Are there any exceptions to this rule, though? Like an emergency?

That’s the question in today’s story.

Let’s see why one lady isn’t sure if it was okay for her to park in a disabled parking spot…

AITA for parking in a disabled parking space to save a fish? My son is 10 and on his birthday a few months ago he wanted to set up a tropical aquarium. Since then he has been super devoted to looking after the fish, cleaning the tank and honestly I’ve loved seeing how responsible he has been. As a reward for his hard work I decided to get him a new fish.

The bag the fish was in was leaking water.

The fish store is in a small mall with limited parking. When I first arrived I parked normally, went inside and purchased the fish. I got back in my car and started driving home when I noticed that the bag the fish was in had sprung a leak somehow. It wasn’t a huge hole but it was leaking significantly enough that I didn’t think it would last the 30 minute drive home, so I decided to turn back towards the mall.

She parked in a disabled parking spot.

When I got back to the mall parking I drove around a couple of times and could not find a spot anywhere. By now the bag had lost quite a bit of water, and I saw that there were an empty disabled space at the front by the entrance. I made the decision to park quickly there, run inside, get a new bag and run back out.

A lady in the parking lot called her out on not being disabled.

All in all I was parked for about 5 minutes, but when I came back a woman who was there came up to me very accusatory saying “you don’t look very disabled, you can’t park there!” All I could say was, “no, but my fish was” and left. She gave me a scowl and I drove away.

She feels guilty for parking in the disabled parking spot.

Ever since then I have felt pretty guilty about the whole thing. I spoke to a friend that said they would never park in that spot since it is “only a fish,” but I really felt at the time that the fish would’ve died if I didn’t park soon. In my mind even though it is “just a fish” it is still a living creature that matters. I’d like to hear some other opinions as whether it was justified or if I am actually the a**h***.

It sounds like Oshedidn’t have any other options of where to park, so maybe it’s okay considering she was only there for a few minutes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

Next time I bought a fish I’d make sure I had an extra bag in the car just in case!

The commenters took the fish’s side this time.

