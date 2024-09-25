She’s Having A Housewarming Party But Her Sister Refuses To Come Without Her Child, So Now They Aren’t On Speaking Terms

Having kids is great, but there is no denying that it changes your priorities in life.

What happens if your sister has a kid and is now unavailable to hang out like she used to be?

That’s what the woman in this story is experiencing, and she’s not happy about it at all.

Check out the details!

AITA for insisting that my sister come to my housewarming party without her kid, even though she’s told me that she can’t find childcare? About three months ago, I landed my dream job—I’m the first woman employee at a super prestigious engineering firm. The first thing I did with my signing bonus was buy this really awesome apartment in a great new neighborhood. It’s near a bunch of great restaurants and shops—I’ve been eating out at least twice a week since I moved in.

Awesome! Congratulations!

Basically, I’m living the dream. So onto the problem. I’m throwing a housewarming party next weekend to meet my new neighbors and make a good impression on them. I really want my sister Sophie (27F) to come. Sophie is a single mother to Mavis (4F).

Hey, kids change things. Nothing wrong with that.

I like Mavis fine, but honestly, I’m not a huge kid person and I miss having my sister all to myself. We used to be able to hang out all the time, but now it’s always preschool this and swim class that. I’ve told my sister that I miss having her around and want to hang out separately, and she always responds with, “Look, I’m sorry, but my head is barely above water as it is. It’s hard enough to afford weekly daycare. If you really want to hang out, you could maybe come to Mavis’s [ballet recital/gymnastics thing/school play?]

She’s pretty selfish it sounds like.

Sometimes I come, but I always feel super left out and end up leaving early. I told my sister that for the housewarming party, I want it to be just her. No Mavis, no conversation about Mavis. Just me and Sophie, like old times. Before she had Mavis, my sister was super smart and awesome—she was getting her PhD when she got pregnant—and I want to show her off to the neighbors! Sophie, however, said that she’d like to bring Mavis along, as she’s been pulling double shifts at work and hasn’t really had any time to hang out with her, and also is worried about finding a qualified nanny (Mavis has significant anxiety and night terrors, so it’s hard to find a good babysitter.)

Wow, I can’t believe she gets upset over this.

I was enraged. I told her that this was my party to celebrate my achievements, and that I just wanted one night with her only, and for once not have it be all about “your darn kid.” (Those were my exact words.) Sophie got really upset and said that it’s either her and Mavis or nothing, that I need to stop clinging to the past, and that I should grow up and realize that I have a niece now who’d really like to get to know me. She left and we haven’t talked since. My mom is really upset with me, but my friends are telling me to stand my ground, and that it was about time that someone said something.

Oh, you absolutely are in the wrong here.

I don’t think I’m in the wrong here. AITA?

Wow, this is hard to believe. Of course, you are in the wrong!

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say.

The sister is 100% reasonable.

She actually thinks she is in the right here.

It is hard to believe.

I’m surprised the sister still has anything to do with her.

Her attitude really is disgusting.

I’m not sure I’ve ever read a story from such a self-absorbed person.

