Their Brother Demanded They Give Him A Ride, So They Took Their Sweet Time Getting Home And Made A Few Stops Along The Way

“You HAVE to pick me up”. “My brother is an inconsiderate jerk. It was a free day for me (I had a job with random scheduling so it was either a weekday or a weekend).

I’m chilling at home about to cook up something for dinner or late lunch when I get a phone call (4:30pm) my brother called me and expected me to jump up and go pick him up from his job because none of the family were available on a busy weekend for them. When I say he expected, I mean he called me up and said the exact words: “You have to pick me up”. This was before he had his own car and license (around 18). His job was on the other side of town (a full 30-40 min drive or more depending on traffic) and it was at 4:30pm just before hectic work traffic at 5 pm.

If I had refused to get him he would have called either of our parents and whined until I had to go pick him up. Understanding the box I had been put in, a Grinch-like smile grew across my face as I made up my mind. What did I do? I picked him up, and then made three stops along the way home. Three long stops… The first was at a gas station, I had been low on gas and he couldn’t complain cause I was his only ride. At the second stop, I pulled in at a restaurant to eat inside (Tijuana Flats). The whole time he his complaining that I should take it to go and that we were only 15 minutes from home. The whole time he’s whining about me wasting time and that he had to do “homework” (That “homework” took like ten minutes and then he just passed out with his TV and Xbox on).

Eventually he even called Grandma to complain. So much so she called me, to ask if I had offered to buy him any food while there (I did) then told him “tuff” he wanted the ride he got it. And finally at stop three, a supermarket 4 miles from home, I needed a few groceries. Around 6:15pm-6:20pm, when we finally got home he complained to our parents (Grandma and Dad), but when my dad got home from work he just laughed, gave me a high five, and was like: “Why didn’t I ever think of that?”. And I was like “Hey, maybe next time? I’ll come along so we can make a few extra stops.” He had been doing the “You Have to give me a ride” thing without a please in sight for a while now and it was starting to get on everyone’s nerves.”

