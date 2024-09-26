Music Teacher Wanted To Add 6 More Hours To Their Daily Practice, So They Woke Up The Entire Neighborhood In The Process And Got The Request Reversed

Practicing music is necessary if you want to be really good at it, but this person had a music teacher that 6 more hours of practice to their load.

They complied, yes, but they found a way to fight back against this really difficult request.

Make me do six hours a day? Gladly 🙂 I played string instruments for about 4 years (I quit a bit over a year ago). My music teacher and my mum were both very strict about how much I practiced. I was a bit petty.

A few years ago, I did a lot of music and was normally told to do about 1.5 to 2.5 hours of my main instrument. I did violin as my main instrument at the time of this story. I also did viola, cello, piano, and singing on the side.

And depending on the day, I would practice a different one for about 30 to 45 minutes on top of my main practice. I also had to study music theory for about an hour.

At one point, my music teacher started to increase the amount of time he wanted me to practice. To the point I had to do 6 hours a day on top of school, private lessons, and orchestra practice. Because of this, I had to try and do 3 hours before and after school.

And I realised the only good time to wake up was at 2 to 3 am. Sometimes, I woke up at 12 am because ✨why not✨. My mum hated this because I practiced loudly and it would wake her up. My music teacher made me practice for 6 hours for about a month.

You want more music from me?

Then listen to it while you’re asleep.

