Rude Neighbor Leaves His Garbage Out In The Open To Get Blown Around, So They Refused To Lend Him A Helping Hand During A Blizzard

We have one neighbor who is a bit of a jerk. He's the kind of fellow who leaves unbagged rubbish out overnight leaving it to blow down the entire street. He'll allow his visitors to block other people's driveways, and gives attitude if asked to move. He's a bit annoying.

There is the middle of a huge storm.

We are currently in the middle of a blizzard. It's been non-stop for close to a week now, and we have snow drifts up to the first floors. The only way to keep up, is to go out and plow every few hours, otherwise the snow will become wholly unmanageable. It's just common knowledge that you'll need a plow to keep up. Most of us have one, and there's an unspoken law that you'll help those who do not. The neighbors get up early, plow the driveways and sidewalks, go about their business. This guy's house is across the way from ours, so we'd normally be the ones helping to clear his drive.

But I don't want to. Apparently, nobody else felt the need to help him either. So I got to spend the entire day watching him chip away at his iced over driveway using a garden trowel and a cardboard box. He's surrounded by neatly cleared drives and sidewalks, and his is just swamped. It's a good thing he has all that loose garbage to use as makeshift shovels.

