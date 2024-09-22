September 22, 2024 at 2:21 pm

There’s A Hidden Speakeasy Bar In the Back Of This Twin Peaks Restaurant And It’s Pretty Cool

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lionsden08

Twin Peaks for the win!

Okay, I’ve never actually been to a Twin Peaks restaurant, but after seeing this, I might have to find one near where I live and give it a shot.

Here’s the deal: a TikTokker took viewers inside a Twin Peaks restaurant in Texas and showed that there’s more than meets the eye in this particular location.

Source: TikTok

The man walked viewers through the restaurant and said that he wanted to see if it was true that there was a hidden speakeasy in the back of the place.

He walked up to a door, knocked, pushed the door open, and said, “hell yeah!”

And, lo and behold, there was a speakeasy hidden back there!

Source: TikTok

He said, “Speakeasy, baby. Here in McAllen, Texas.”

What a nice surprise!

Bottoms up!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@lionsden08

#foryou #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #viral #trending #dadsoftiktok #speakeasy #hiddengems #bar #mcallentx

♬ original sound – Lionsden08

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

This viewer isn’t buying it…

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Anyone up for a trip to Twin Peaks…?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter