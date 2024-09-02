Thieving Uncle Stole Money From Them In The Past, So When He Tried To Give Their Credit Card To A Server During A Dinner They Spilled The Secret

Once a thief, always a thief, right?

AITA for not allowing Uncle Bob near my credit card? “When I was 16 had my first job my Uncle Bob stole my debit card and emptied my bank account and got me a ton of late fees. Almost $600 worth. My mom and grandma helped me sort it out and both paid me back.

I was at a family dinner and I was paying for mine. Uncle Bob grabbed all of the credit cards and checks and was handing them to the server.

I grabbed mine out of his hand then handed it to the server myself and told her to make sure they get to the right people because this one is a thief. Bob asked me why can’t I forget about that and it was a long time ago. I told Bob in front of everybody that you don’t forget about an uncle who steals from you and I just want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else.

Bob left after he paid and my grandma said it was wrong to hold on to old grudges and to call him out years later when the family handled the matter privately. I told my grandma that it wasn’t the family issue and Bob should be no way touching other people’s debits cards ever after what he did and some things are stick with you even years later and Bob should have thought about that then.”

