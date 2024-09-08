This Man Found Out That His Girlfriend Was On A Date With Another Man, So He Casually Joined Them And Things Got Awkward
When men find out that their girlfriend is cheating, most of the time, they are ready to confront them right away.
But not this man.
When he saw that his girl was on a date with another man, he casually joined them and made her really uncomfortable first.
Read the story below for all the details.
My cheating girlfriend’s awkward date.
This took place when I (29M) was 19 years old.
I had just left Navy Boot Camp and entered A School.
For some background on the story and for those of you who aren’t aware, boot camp teaches you to be a good sailor, while A school teaches you to do the specific job you’ll be doing while in the Navy.
This man met a girl, and they started going out.
I had been there for some time when I decided to go to a little movie theater on base, and meet a girl who I’ll call Cheater.
Cheater and I hit it off pretty well, and we started going out.
Over a month into the relationship, we make plans to meet up the next day for lunch after morning classes at one of the on-base restaurants.
He found her with another man.
I make it into the eatery, and find Cheater already there, eating with another man.
To paint a picture, they weren’t just eating but leaning very close to one another, holding hands.
It turns out that not only did she forget our plans, but she also made the same plans with an entirely different guy.
He walked up to them and made his girlfriend uncomfortable.
Seeing this, I decided to get my food, walk up all sweetly, and join them for lunch.
The look on Cheater’s face when she saw me was one of mortification.
I introduced myself as a “good friend” of Cheater and made small talk.
I asked questions about the two of them, and anything else that made Cheater as uncomfortable as possible, before politely excusing myself so I could head for my afternoon classes.
He gave clues to the other man about their relationship.
Although I didn’t outright rat her out, I made sure to lay it on thick and watched her squirm as her other “boyfriend” began to piece it all together over the course of our meal.
It’s sufficient to say things didn’t last between me and Cheater.
