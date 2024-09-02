Woman Brought Her Boyfriend To A Destination Wedding Even Though She Didn’t Have A Plus One, But She Doesn’t Think She Did Anything Wrong Because He Didn’t Come To The Wedding Itself

Well, this is a weird one...

It’s a story that comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and it’ll challenge all the readers out there to take a side in this contentious situation.

Check out what happened!

AITA for bringing an uninvited guest to a destination wedding? “I (26F) was invited to a wedding within my state but far enough that to attend I’d have to sleep over at a hotel for at least two nights if I arrived the night before as it was planned to be a pretty much all-day affair. I was very flattered to be invited as I didn’t think I was that close to the couple. It was a fairly small wedding (~60 guests including the bridal party). Obviously as it was very small and I was possibly a second round invitee I didn’t get a plus one. Fine with me.

Let’s go for it!

I ultimately decided to go. When I went to book the hotel room for my stay I found they only had large rooms available (multiple beds or king beds etc) as it’s a popular wedding destination and is a bit fancy. So, I thought, why not invite my boyfriend (26M)? That way we could trade off on the long drive there and back and share the big room I would have to pay for anyways. The idea was that night we arrived we could get dinner together somewhere new and have a nice breakfast before heading back home. While I was at the wedding events he could just hang out in the hotel room or the pool or whatever. The wedding went great, but then after it wrapped up, the maid of honor (who I’m closer to than the bride) was chatting with me as I walked back to my room and I knocked on the door instead of digging through my bag for the keycard. When my boyfriend opened the door for me the MoH just greeted him and walked off. I didn’t think it was a big deal or anything.

She wasn’t pleased…

A few days later the MoH reached out and said it was awkward and uncomfortable for me to have invited him to the hotel and it made ‘everyone’ feel bad and weird that he was there waiting for the wedding to end when they hadn’t invited him. We were both a bit surprised! No one even knew he was there because it didn’t come up at all during the wedding. It definitely wasn’t a secret, and honestly, we wouldn’t have thought it was a big deal if people did know.

What’s the big deal?

AND he had only met the bride and groom like six times and had zero issues with not being invited to such an intimate wedding. Also if it matters I was far from the only guest who didn’t get a plus one and I never asked to be given a plus one for him. I have no clue if the MoH told the bride and if the bride also thinks this was inappropriate. If she hasn’t I really don’t want to contact her during her honeymoon to start drama. I didn’t check or anything beforehand (that’s my bad, I guess) so was inviting him really a big deal?”

Check out what Reddit users had to say.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

And another Reddit user nailed it.

I fail to see what she did wrong here…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.