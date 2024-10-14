A Bully Attacked Her Sister, So She Hacked Into Her Facebook Account And Got Her Arrested

When you attack certain people, you better believe that you’re also attacking their whole family…

So it’s best to tread carefully, my friends, because some families don’t take that lightly.

Check out this story from Reddit and see what happened when someone messed with this young woman’s sister.

Baby Mama Drama. “My(17f) half-sister, Mary(19), and I are really close. She has this boyfriend, Steve(21), that she’s been with for about 4 years now. The boyfriend has an older sister who is a complete mess (doesn’t work, lives off gov’t aide and her parents, does drugs, dates felons, in and out of jail, etc.). We’ll call her Jenny(25). J has a son, Brandon, who is 7. This story happened almost 3 years ago. She still doesn’t know it was me. Since Mary and I are so close I used to go over to her boyfriend’s with her often. Jenny and Steve lived with their parents at the time since Jenny got evicted from her Section 8 apartment for promoting violence. She was always around.

Jenny was a mess…

She didn’t have a job. She was super violent and aggressive towards everyone all the time. She used to threaten to fight her parents and brother all the time. The cops were always being called because she couldn’t keep her hands off of people. She was also going through this really long dragged out court process with her sons father, Tate. She was trying to keep Tate from seeing Brandon. She succeeded for 2 years but the guy wised up and took her *** to court. Mary and I grew up without our fathers and the thought of Brandon never knowing his dad and being raised by his psychopathic mother really tugged on my heart strings. One time Jenny reached out to me on Facebook saying she didn’t want to be a mom and she was thinking about giving Brandon up for adoption. I screenshot the messages and sent them to Tate. I didn’t hear another thing about it until months later.

Wow…

I’m not sure how she found out or why she blamed my sister, but Jenny attacked Mary while she was sleeping. She just started punching her in the face repeatedly and calling her the N word. Mary and I are black and white mixed, everyone else in this story are all white. Steve called the police but Jenny took off before they arrived. It wasn’t until after the incident we found out it was because she thought Mary was posing as me and sending the messages to Tate. Jenny was arrested a week or so later for assault and battery. Mary filed charges and got a restraining order. Jenny spent almost a month in jail waiting for her sentencing but just before Thanksgiving, her mom bailed her out. Her terms were that she could not contact Mary in anyway or be within 100 yards of her.

She wanted REVENGE.

Here’s where the revenge comes in. I knew Jenny’s Facebook password and I logged in using a VPN changer and sent my sister threatening messages. My sister screenshot them and sent them to her victim rights advocate. Jenny was arrested again the next day for failure to comply with her bond agreement. Jenny thinks it was Tate’s wife, even to this day, who sent those messages and “hacked” into her Facebook. She thinks Tate’s wife is still hacking into her Facebook. She’s become so paranoid about it. It’s hilarious to watch, really. Unfortunately, Jenny is still as violent and volatile as ever.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

This story is a wild ride!

The commenters are split, for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.