December 1, 2023 at 6:58 pm

Customer Insists That Their Credit Card Works, But Manager Proves That Isn’t The Case. – ‘Would you like to sign up for our card?’

by Trisha Leigh

Source: Reddit/AITA/iStock

Working retail is one of the most thankless jobs there is, mostly because it means regularly dealing with the public.

While some (or even most) customers try their best to be polite, there are a certain percentage of people who go out of their way to be nasty.

OP rang up a purchase, but when the customer tried his card, it was declined.

Way back in the year 2000, I worked at a big box store with the yellow tag logo. I had been there for 18 months as a cashier. We recently got a new Operations manager who came from computer sales and didn’t really know the registers that well. This happened during his first week as manager.

Me: ok sir, that will be $amount.

Customer: Fine, here

tosses card onto the counter

card declined

OP went through the script, allowing him to swipe it again and even manually entering the numbers, but each time the outcome was the same.

Me: sorry sir, your card declined. I can run it again or we can try another card if you’d like?

Customer: Run it again, I know there’s over $1000 on that card, it should work.

Swipes card again. Declined again

Me: Sorry sir, it has declined again.

Customer: It has to work, is there anything else you can do to approve it?

Me: I can try to run it manually, but that will only help if your magnet strip is damaged

Customer: Try that then

Manually enters details Declined again

The customer insisted they override the decline because he “knew” there was money on the card. When she didn’t, he asked for a manager.

Customer: There must be some way to force or bypass that, I know there is money on the card.

Me: I’m sorry sir. If it’s declined by the card company, there is nothing I can do.

Customer: THIS IS BULLSHIT, I KNOW THERE IS MONEY ON THAT CARD. GET YOUR MANAGER NOW!

Me: Ok sir, just a moment

The manager tried the same thing the employee had tried, then consulted with them and informed the customer (again) there was nothing to be done.

Manager Approaches and stands behind the counter next to me

Manager: Hello sir, how can I help you?

Customer: YOUR EMPLOYEE KEEPS DECLINING MY CARD AND I KNOW THERE IS PLENTY OF MONEY ON THE CARD. YOU NEED TO OVERRIDE IT.

Manager attempts to run the card Declined again

Manager: Sorry sir, it was declined.

Customer: I KNOW THAT, YOU NEED TO OVERRIDE IT SO I CAN TAKE MY STUFF AND GO HOME

Manager turns 90 degrees to face me

Manager: It declined, is there anything we can do to override it?

Me: No sir, that decline is from the card company. There is nothing else we can do.

Manager turns 90 degrees back to angry customer

Manager: I’m sorry sir, I spoken with one of our experts and he informs me there is nothing else we can do with this card. Would you like to sign up for our card and save 10% on your purchase today?

Customer angrily stomps out of the store.

The guy huffed off, but how much does Reddit love the manager sticking up for the employee like that? Let’s find out!

The top commenter loved the surprise twist.

Source: Reddit/AITA

For once a new manager was doing it right!

Source: Reddit/AITA

I mean, nobody is perfect.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Everyone loves to see it.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Some people think this sounds like some kind of fairy tale, honestly.

Source: Reddit/AITA

I wish there were more stories like this one.

But Reddit probably wouldn’t be as entertaining if there were.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter