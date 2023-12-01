Customer Insists That Their Credit Card Works, But Manager Proves That Isn’t The Case. – ‘Would you like to sign up for our card?’
Working retail is one of the most thankless jobs there is, mostly because it means regularly dealing with the public.
While some (or even most) customers try their best to be polite, there are a certain percentage of people who go out of their way to be nasty.
OP rang up a purchase, but when the customer tried his card, it was declined.
Way back in the year 2000, I worked at a big box store with the yellow tag logo. I had been there for 18 months as a cashier. We recently got a new Operations manager who came from computer sales and didn’t really know the registers that well. This happened during his first week as manager.
Me: ok sir, that will be $amount.
Customer: Fine, here
tosses card onto the counter
card declined
OP went through the script, allowing him to swipe it again and even manually entering the numbers, but each time the outcome was the same.
Me: sorry sir, your card declined. I can run it again or we can try another card if you’d like?
Customer: Run it again, I know there’s over $1000 on that card, it should work.
Swipes card again. Declined again
Me: Sorry sir, it has declined again.
Customer: It has to work, is there anything else you can do to approve it?
Me: I can try to run it manually, but that will only help if your magnet strip is damaged
Customer: Try that then
Manually enters details Declined again
The customer insisted they override the decline because he “knew” there was money on the card. When she didn’t, he asked for a manager.
Customer: There must be some way to force or bypass that, I know there is money on the card.
Me: I’m sorry sir. If it’s declined by the card company, there is nothing I can do.
Customer: THIS IS BULLSHIT, I KNOW THERE IS MONEY ON THAT CARD. GET YOUR MANAGER NOW!
Me: Ok sir, just a moment
The manager tried the same thing the employee had tried, then consulted with them and informed the customer (again) there was nothing to be done.
Manager Approaches and stands behind the counter next to me
Manager: Hello sir, how can I help you?
Customer: YOUR EMPLOYEE KEEPS DECLINING MY CARD AND I KNOW THERE IS PLENTY OF MONEY ON THE CARD. YOU NEED TO OVERRIDE IT.
Manager attempts to run the card Declined again
Manager: Sorry sir, it was declined.
Customer: I KNOW THAT, YOU NEED TO OVERRIDE IT SO I CAN TAKE MY STUFF AND GO HOME
Manager turns 90 degrees to face me
Manager: It declined, is there anything we can do to override it?
Me: No sir, that decline is from the card company. There is nothing else we can do.
Manager turns 90 degrees back to angry customer
Manager: I’m sorry sir, I spoken with one of our experts and he informs me there is nothing else we can do with this card. Would you like to sign up for our card and save 10% on your purchase today?
Customer angrily stomps out of the store.
The guy huffed off, but how much does Reddit love the manager sticking up for the employee like that? Let’s find out!
The top commenter loved the surprise twist.
For once a new manager was doing it right!
I mean, nobody is perfect.
Everyone loves to see it.
Some people think this sounds like some kind of fairy tale, honestly.
I wish there were more stories like this one.
But Reddit probably wouldn’t be as entertaining if there were.
