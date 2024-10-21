A Guy Rented His Car Out On Turo. The Customers Drove It 200 Miles Away And Crashed It. – ‘I had to use my tracker to follow these folks.’

I can’t believe anyone would want to rent their car out for other folks to use, but I guess some people will do anything to make some extra money.

But, as you’re about to see, what started off as a good idea went downhill in a hurry.

A TikTokker named Glo posted a video and showed viewers what happened when rented out his car to strangers through the company Turo.

Glo’s text overlay reads, “POV: You followed your Turo guests 200 miles after they drove to Chicago instead of dropping your car off.”

The video shows what happened when he confronted the people who never returned his car outside of a Little Caesar’s restaurant.

Not only did they not return the car, but Glo found out that another driver hit his car while they had it.

The caption to his video reads, “These mfs got into a car accident in my car NEVER told me nothing the entire trip smh then didn’t return my car i had to use my tracker to follow these folks.”

Check out the video.

Glo posted a follow-up video and gave more information about what happened with the folks who rented his car through Turo.

I don’t think I’ll be doing this anytime soon…

This story is pretty bizarre…

