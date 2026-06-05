A Painter Got a Better Job Offer—Then Poached Every Single Coworker and Left His Absentee Boss Stranded

Imagine working for a boss who doesn’t really pay attention at all to what’s going on in the company. If the boss tried to make you jump through hoops in order to get your final paycheck when you decided to leave, would you play along or get even?

In this story, one painter is in this situation. He explains that the boss, who is also the owner of the company, is so hands off that he doesn’t even have phone numbers for the employees who do the day to day work.

Eventually, this hard worker gets a better job offer, but that’s where the real drama and the revenge come into play. The boss refuses to pay the painter for his hard work and even steals his tools.

Don’t worry. He doesn’t let him get away with it. In fact, he knows just what to do to get even, set himself up for success, and destroy his former boss all at the same time.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t want to return my tools or pay me? Enjoy losing your business I’m a trade painter that worked for around 5 years essentially running a company for an owner who took a very hands off approach. He was essentially a name and working capitol and not much else. After getting an offer to work for a bigger commercial company and my old bosses realization he would have to run his own company as there really wasn’t anyone else in house that was qualified, he resorted to acting like a child to try and make me stay. Made me run around the world to receive my final pay which I never even got and refused to return my tools spread throughout various jobs.

Revenge was almost too easy.

Revenge time. As luck would have it another even better offer from an even bigger company ended up in my lap that wanted to subcontract me a very substantial amount of their work, but Im going to need more employees for that. Hmmm. So I go through and call each and every member of the original company and offer them a 3 dollar an hour raise to work for me which all of them accepted, after all they know me, they’ve worked for me for years, and it’s more money, no brainer. They barely know the owner and what they do know, they don’t like lol. I then asked them to grab ONLY my tools ( which was the vast majority of tools on all the jobs) from their respective jobs when they leave for the weekend on Friday.

Uh-oh!

Monday rolls around and my old boss is getting calls left and right from supervisors asking why nobodies at work and what’s going on. He was so hands off he didn’t even have employees phone numbers to call and ask them lmao. He’s essentially without employees and little to no tools to complete any jobs at this point.

Here’s how it worked out.

Fast forward 6 months and his company has now closed, he’s lost all his work. His new addition to his house has come to a grinding halt half way though construction, he’s hurting big time. I never got my last check, but I did get a great group of workers and a company of my own, so I guess I’ll just call it even.

That sounds better than even!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person found the story hilarious.

Another person loved the revenge.

This person shares their thoughts.

This is a good point.

That owner got what he deserved for refusing to pay such a hard working employee. It’s pretty funny that he was so hands-off that he didn’t even have phone numbers for any of his employees to find out where they were.

I wonder if the owner eventually figured out what happened or if he was left wondering. Either way, it doesn’t really matter. OP got out and got a much better job opportunity. He also helped his coworkers by giving them better job opportunities and a raise!

It worked out well for everyone but the owner. The lesson here seems to be that if you’re too hands-off at your own company it might be a big problem down the road. Delegating is one thing, but he still should’ve been in the loop enough that he’d know what was going on. AND he should’ve paid OP his final paycheck. He should still pay OP his final paycheck. I hope he doesn’t let that go.