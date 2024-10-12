October 11, 2024 at 8:50 pm

A Man Found A Shopping Cart Zip-Tied To His Car In A Parking Lot

by Matthew Gilligan

This is why you should always carry a pocket knife!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what greeted him after he left a Walmart store and walked to his car in the parking lot.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Who does this? And why?”

What was he referring to?

Some prankster zip-tied a shopping cart to the rim of his car.

Doh!

Check out the video.

@trickstergrandpashow

Why would someone do this #fyp #FYP #foryou #foryoupage #fypツ

♬ original sound – Trickster Grandpa Show

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This viewers chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person really went all out!

What’s that doing there…?

