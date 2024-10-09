A Neighbor Threatened Their Dog, So They Made Sure Their Lawn Will Never Look the Same Ever Again.

No one messes with my dog: FULL STOP.

And you should live by the same rules…if you have a dog, I mean…

Check out how this person got some petty revenge on a neighbor who can only be described as a TOTAL JERK.

Start now.

I planted over 5,000 dandelion weeds in my neighbor’s garden. “I have a 4 year old cocker spaniel named Charlie and he likes to poop. I let him out in my front garden every morning for his toilet routine, same in the evening. We don’t have a boundary fence on where my garden and my neighbours starts besides a row of bushes, saying this Charlie hasn’t ever crossed/pooped past these bushes.

They’re cleaning up after Charlie.

Now every week, I collect up said poop before it gets into a disturbing amount, I’ve been doing this for the past 4 years to keep my front garden looking good and not smelly. One day I came home from work to find that my neighbours weren’t happy that there was dog poop in my front garden. I instantly went to collect up what was there, there wasn’t much and it was nowhere near the boundary of where our gardens met.

Hmmm…

Fast forward a week, my neighbour again complained about the dog poop being in my garden however this time threatened to hurt my dog if he continued to poop in my garden. This time I wasn’t so nice about it and stated that its my garden and my dog can do as he pleases. Now I know dog poop can be annoying. But when its not in your garden and there’s no smell due to decent airflow and open front garden, is it really justified to threatening a man’s dog over some poop? Anyway, after months of this going with petty things and shade been thrown at me every day about having a dog, I decided to declare war on my neighbours. Now I knew these people pretty well, They’d just moved in and we let them use our wifi for a couple of months until they got theirs sorted. I picked up a few things about them and one of them was how OCD they were. They cut their back garden every week and painted the entire bottom layer of the house to match their fence. This was all the fuel I needed to exact my revenge.

Step One…

My first step was to start off small, i knew they liked things to match so I painted my fence gate bright pink instead of matching it with my fence. This was my first small victory! They disliked it so much they begged me to correct the colour. So I did, i figured if peace was an option it was worth while. Then began the dislike again, I had to come up with something so evil and yet genius that couldn’t be traced back to me.

This was gonna be interesting!

This is when I planted over 5,000 Dandelion seeds in their front and back garden. I figured i was in this for the long game. I did this under the cover of night and made sure to plant them in places not easily mowed. Fast forward 3 months and their garden was covered in weeds, they grew through all the slabbing and were patched all over the garden. It took them over 3 days to clear the weeds and around £100 of weed killer.”

Let’s see what people had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Enjoy the view!

At least the bees will be happy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.