Apple Customer Said Her New MacBook Crashed And She Lost All Her Data. – ‘I’ve had my 2015 MacBook for nine years and it’s still working.’

Apple products seem to evoke the strongest of emotions from certain people and this woman is NOT HAPPY with the company.

Her name is Vila and she took to TikTok to complain about an experience she had at an Apple store.

She said her MacBook was only two years old and crashed on her out of nowhere and explained, “Tell me how the entire logic board fails out of nowhere. Did I drop it? No. Did I spill water or any kind of liquid on it? No. Did I do anything other than keep it in one room the entire time and just use it for music? No, I did not.”

Vila said a worker at the Apple store told her it would cost her $1,000 to fix her MacBook.

She added, “I’ve had my 2015 MacBook for nine years and it’s still working.”

In the caption to her video, Vila wrote, “This company is a SCAM.”

Check out her video.

Come on, Apple!

