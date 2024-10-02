Children’s Playing And Screaming Nearby Woke Him Up, So He Thought Of A Wicked Way To Make Them Stop

Sunday is the best day to sleep in and recover from the past week’s stress.

That is, if you don’t have kids.

So when this single guy’s sleep was interrupted by children playing and shouting, he knew he had to do something.

So, he kept them busy while he got some shuteye.

Genius or evil? Read below and you weigh in.

Neighbour’s kids woke me up with their screaming so I came up with a not so mature revenge So, it was Sunday. I came back from a party on Saturday, being extremely tired. And those kids go in the garden and scream around at 8 a.m.

This man thought of way to keep the children from screaming.

I got myself a coin (2 Euro), and glued it directly in front of the slide in the garden, so they had to see it. The next two hours, they tried to get the money, unsuccessful. Their desperate screaming and crying was music to my ears.

When the kids asked for help from their parents, he wickedly removed the coin from the slide.

Did they get the money? No. They went inside to get their parents, and I got the coin (got a lil knife to get it) and put it back in my pocket. I wasn’t proud of myself, but this crap was hilarious. Sure, they’re still scream in the morning, but I got what I wanted.

