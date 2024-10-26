Sister-In-Law Would Visit And Have To Babysit Their Kids The Entire Time, So She Finally Called The Parents Out For Being Lazy And Self Centered

It is nice to be able to see your nieces and nephews when you visit, especially if it is only a few times per year.

But it’s a whole different ball game if your in-laws expect you to watch the kids the whole time you are there so they can go off and do their own thing.

This sister-in-law in sick of being an unpaid siter, so she finally called out her in-laws for being lazy and bad parents.

Her husband thinks she should have held her tongue.

Read the story and decide for yourself!

AITA for telling my husband that I think his brother and wife are bad parents for trying to make us watch his kid 24/7 when we visit? Whenever I’m visiting the in laws (~3-4 times per year), we stay at my brother in laws house because they have an extra bedroom (and also insist we stay with them). My brother in law and his wife expect near 24/7 babysitting because I’m not working during these trips. They leave my niece with me and start asking and telling me to do things like can I feed her, why doesn’t she read a book with me, and not to let her watch tv.

Wow, what do they do when you aren’t there?

They basically just disappear into their own worlds the whole day (one goes to work and the other works at home). I don’t mind helping out for a few hours here and there but being expected to just watch her the whole day during the whole vacation (if I don’t have plans outside of the house) seems excessive to me and I find myself growing very resentful. I honestly don’t understand what they do when I’m not around as they don’t have a babysitter normally.

That’s just rude.

Whenever I express that I’m tired or try to get away for some rest, they end up commenting later on in a “joking” way how me and my husband should reconsider having kids in the future since we get tired so easily. Or that we should watch my niece for a longer period of time (I.e. weeks) before seriously considering a child. These comments rub me the wrong way and seem so inappropriate to me. Obviously having a child is a lot of work, but just because I don’t want to watch their child 24/7 doesn’t mean they can say such rude things to me. I’ve complained to my husband a few times but he seems to think that this level of expectation for babysitting is also totally normal and “part of the culture” (they are south Asian).

They are just taking advantage of her good nature.

However I’m not really sure if this is the case because the tried to have their other sibling (sister) who lives in the same city agree to scheduling babysitting their kid one to two weekends every month and they obviously refused leading to a small fight. Recently I got so annoyed at their behavior over the past few trips (especially leaving their child with me and my husband when we have been feeling unwell and sick), that I told my husband that I don’t like his brother and think that him and his wife are extremely self centered and demanding people who are bad parents because they are always trying to pawn their kid off on other people. This obviously started a big fight as my husband feels close to his brother. AITA?

She’s not wrong, but she also needs to stand up for herself and tell them no when she doesn’t want to watch the kids.

Let’s see what other people in the comments have to say.

Yup, make it very clear.

Yeah, sad but true.

Here are two good options.

This commenter points out that she has an issue with the husband, not the in-laws.

This person points out that her vacations are anything but relaxing.

She needs to get her husband on her side to take care of this.

Family visits are supposed to include the whole family, right?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.