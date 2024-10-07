He Brings His New Girlfriend To A Church BBQ, So His Ex Tells Him To Leave But He Refuses And Drama Ensues

Sometimes, moving on after a divorce comes with a fair share of challenges, especially when the other person hasn’t moved on themselves.

So, what would you do if you had the chance to show your ex that you’re doing just fine without them?

Would you avoid the drama altogether? Or would you bring your new partner along and let your ex see that you’re better off?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this very situation and decides to go all in. Here’s how it played out.

My gf and I went to a church bbq to flex on my ex. My (42m) ex-wife (44f) and I were married for almost 20 years. Over that time, she had 4 affairs of varying degrees, including a sexual relationship with a very close friend of mine from our church. I tried to make it work, and after the last emotional affair, I couldn’t do it anymore. I filed for divorce just over 2 years ago. We are still going through the divorce, and she’s been in high conflict the whole time. She’s painted herself as a victim and I go a new church but still have some friends at my old one (I attended there for over 30 years).

He moved on and wanted to have some fun with his new girlfriend.

My girlfriend and I have been dating since January. She’s aware of my situation, and we are having fun. I have older kids, and she has younger kids. For Labor Day, we both had the day off and wanted to do something fun. I mentioned that my old church does a picnic every year at a park. There are games and activities for the kids and a big potluck BBQ. I told her my ex would likely be there, but it’s a big event, and we could keep to ourselves. I’d also be able to introduce my girlfriend to friends from my old church.

They were prepared to deal with his ex-wife.

My GF made sure she was extra cute; we had matching socks, and I wore a shirt that said “built for conflict” on the back. We got to the BBQ, my GF made a dessert to share, and I was grilling. My ex saw us and looked beside herself. She eventually came over and tapped my GF on the shoulder and said, “I’m ” ex’s name”, I’m ” my name” wife.”. My GF said, “Nice to meet you,” and held out her hand to shake my exes. My ex then said, “It’s awkward for you to be here, and I hope you feel that way”. My GF responded, “Ok,” and my ex walked off.

The ex decided to take it a step further.

Later, my ex approached me and said, “This isn’t your church anymore. I think you should leave.” I said, “Not gonna happen,” and kept walking. She went back to her friends (my old friends) and was distraught. She eventually asked the pastor to ask me to leave. He’s my best friend and was the best man at my wedding. He came and “talked” to me so he could tell her he did. I told him she needed to grow up, and I wasn’t leaving.

Not even the pastor could keep her calm.

He went back to my ex and she was unhinged trying to say we had to leave. She tried to make it some spiritual thing. Eventually she gave up and went to the friend she had an affair with and his wife to be comforted (they are still friends, I didn’t get it). My GF and I just watched and laughed. My ex has been terrible this whole time, and whatever control or narrative she thought she had was destroyed. Everyone watched as she just acted like a witch and we smiled and waved. In the end, the kids had fun, we got to catch up with old friends, and my ex-wife got put in her place. It was a good day.

Yikes! What an awkward situation for everyone at the BBQ.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about his decision.

Well, it’s not all church people, but this is true sometimes.

According to this person, everyone is kind of in the wrong.

As this person points out, it’s probably best not to go back here again.

Most people, regardless of their religion, act like children at some point.

This is pretty twisted. He used his new girlfriend as a puppet to flex on his ex. That relationship probably won’t last long, either.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.