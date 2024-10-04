He Let His Daughter Use Her iPad The Whole Time On A Two Hour Flight, But Another Parent Asked Him To Take It Away Because They Weren’t Letting Their Son Use His iPad On Vacation

Kids love playing with electronics, which is why it is so important for parents to set limits for them.

What would you do if you were on a plane and another parent asked you to make your kid put away her iPad because their child wasn’t allowed on his?

That is what the parent in this story experienced, and he wasn’t having it.

Check it out.

AITA for not taking my daughter’s iPad from her? I was on a flight with my 3 year old daughter and there was a family sitting across from us with a kid that looked about the same age.

Kids can be tough on flights.

The little boy noticed my daughters iPad and was trying to get at it and started crying when the mom told him no. My daughter and I both put on headphones and were just blocking it out.

What? No way.

The woman got my attention after a while and said that they weren’t allowing their son to use his iPad on their vacation and would it be okay if my daughter put hers away, I said I was sorry but no.

Unfortunate, but not his problem.

The kid cried most of the flight which was about 2 hours. The parents kept shooting me dirty looks which I just ignored. AITA?

Wow, they made a rule for their kid and expect it to apply to every other kid they come across?

Let’s see what other people in the comments have to say.

Yeah, it is hard to believe they even asked.

100% agree with this comment.

Exactly this. These parents were unprepared.

Right! Flights are a great time for electronics.

Yup, they made a choice for their kid, not everyone else’s.

These parents are so entitled they think their rules apply to other people’s kids.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.