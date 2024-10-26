Her Boyfriend’s Friend Makes Her Uncomfortable Because He Keeps Touching Her, So She Doesn’t Want To Hang Out With Him Anymore. Now Her Boyfriend Is Telling Him It’s All Innocent Fun, And She Shouldn’t Think Anything Of It.

Stop means stop.

Some people don’t agree, or don’t want to hear it.

The woman in this story is tired of boyfriend’s friend being one of the bad sort.

Check out why she is uncomfortable around him and is hesitant to speak up.

AITA for telling my boyfriend that I don’t want to hang out with his friend because he keeps ‘innocently’ touching me? I am supposed to be going to a festival with my boyfriend and his best friend this weekend. I told my boyfriend I don’t want to go because I’m worried about his friend touching me.

And with good reason.

I said it makes me feel uncomfortable. He has done things like massaging my back or tickling my feet and I try to move away to get him to stop. But when I tell my boyfriend that I don’t like it he tells me that his friend is just trying to be friendly with me. I don’t know if it’s a culture thing as I’m English and they are Spanish but I have told my boyfriend many times I don’t like it. I think he’s embarrassed to pass the message onto his friend.

But that wasn’t all.

To put into context, three years ago when I first started dating my boyfriend his friend also said inappropriate things. At the water park he told me I could get changed in front of them and at a party he pointed to the bedroom and said if my boyfriend wasn’t satisfying me he could show me how it’s done. But he hasn’t said anything like that in the last couple of years, thank goodness. When I told my boyfriend, he said his friend was just joking, although he has admitted that if he said something like that now after we’ve been together all this time that he’d be a bit annoyed.

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely. But some boyfriend if he gaslights you and still wants to be this guy’s friend.

Right. She needs to stop trying to find ways to make it wrong to seek consent.

Probably. Absolutely do it in public.

I don’t think he necessarily wants it, but this is still a good point.

SO creepy. Who does this?!

She needs to dump this guy.

And never see the friend ever again.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.