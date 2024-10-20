Her Brother Gave A Campaign Speech At Her Bridal Shower, So She Told Him Not To Come To The Big Day If He Can’t Keep Politics Out Of It

It’s really frustrating when someone co-opts your special day to try to get something out of it.

AITA for Uninviting My Brother from My Wedding I am getting married in a few months and I’ve been working hard to make it a special day for everyone involved. My brother has always been very active in local politics, which has led to some heated family debates.

He’s currently running for a local office, and while I support his ambitions, his constant political talk has been a source of tension in our family. Last week, during my bridal shower, my brother took it upon himself to make a surprise announcement. In the middle of the event, he gave an impromptu speech about his political campaign, complete with campaign slogans and a request for donations. The atmosphere immediately shifted from celebratory to uncomfortable. Guests were visibly confused and annoyed and some even left early.

After the event, I told my brother that his stunt was inappropriate and that I couldn’t have him turning my wedding into a political platform. I explained that I wanted the day to be about love and celebration, not political agendas. I asked him to either keep politics out of the wedding or to not attend. My brother is furious, claiming that I’m trying to “suppress his voice” and that I’m being unreasonable. Our parents are also upset, saying that I’m being unfair and should accommodate his campaign because it’s important to him. I’m feeling conflicted because I don’t want to create a rift in the family, but I also don’t want my wedding to become a political event. AITA for uninviting my brother from my wedding after his political announcement at my bridal shower?

It would hurt his ego, but I doubt he’d be sad he missed out.

Why would she turn her shower into a soap opera?

Sleaze puts some people off, but also attracts some.

Right. This isn’t a one off.

I wouldn’t vote for him either.

He needs to get over himself.

Not everything is about him.

