Her Sister Wasn’t On Good Terms With Her Stepchildren And Didn’t Want Her To Get Along With Them, But She Told Her Sister There’s Nothing Wrong With The Kids

AITA for getting along with my sister’s stepchildren when she doesn’t have a good relationship with them? Four years ago my sister whom I am going to call Paula (she is 37) married her husband, he has two children who are 15 and 17, they are almost the same age as my kids.

The kids were excited to finally make new friends and be cousins as well!

My children have no cousins and when my sister got married, they got along really well with them during the wedding, my kids were always the only kids in the family so they were excited to finally have cousins. My sister’s stepchildren are very adorable and respectful with me although they don’t get along with Paula, they dislike her a lot and never had a good relationship at all.

She always said that she is married to her husband, not to the children and that she will never make an effort to have a relationship with them if they are not interested (Speaking positively about Paula, she in the past tried to get along with them but they just hate her). Plus their father has basically left them aside for Paula, they barely see him now but that’s all the fault of the adults, not the kids. Anyways, Since the wedding, the children began to message each other and became friends, I also became close with their mother since our kids usually have sleepovers and those things, our youngest started doing fútbol together.

They spend a lot of time in my house and I do see them as my nephews. Anyway, a few days ago Paula called me to ask me that I should distance myself from her stepchildren basically for two reasons:

1- They are not my family 2- People have begun to speak badly of her because they see that I do have a relationship with them and she, who is the stepmother, has never even gone out for a walk with her stepchildren.

I told her that I am not going to do that because they are basically friends with my children but she says that I should ‘take care of her image’ since people are very critical and she’s tired of our relatives (and mostly her husband’s relatives) looking at her in a judgmental way. She said I am making this more difficult by letting my children spend time with her step-kids. I told her that I can’t forbid my children to be friends with them because they are not a bad influence or have done anything wrong but she keeps insisting.

