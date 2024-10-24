Her Sister Is Angry They’ve Chosen A Baby Name She Also Loved, But This Mom-To-Be Doesn’t Want To Pick A New One

Some people get their heart set on a name for their baby even when they’re not even pregnant yet.

Throw in sibling competition and a name can be the root of chaos.

Here’s why this mom is second guessing the name she has chosen for her baby.

Check out the details!

AITA for not letting my sister have the first baby name we both loved? My husband and I have been married for three years and we’re expecting our first child. My sister Kate has been trying for a baby for a while.

It starts as a bond.

A couple of years ago, we both talked about baby names we liked, and we both fell in love with the name Luna. We joked about who would get to use it first, but neither of us was pregnant at the time, so it wasn’t a serious thing. Fast forward, I’m now pregnant, and my husband and I decided we want to name our baby girl Luna.

When I told Kate, she flipped out, saying that I’m stealing “her” baby name and that it’s not fair since she’s been wanting to use it for years. I reminded her that we both liked it, and it’s not like I’m doing this to spite her.

And turns into a war.

Now, she’s telling our family that I’m being insensitive and selfish for not letting her have the name, especially since she’s struggling to get pregnant. Our mom even suggested I pick another name to keep the peace, but my husband and I have our hearts set on Luna. AITA for wanting to use the name we love, even if my sister also wanted it?

Here is what people are saying.

Haha this is true!

I hadn’t thought of that, but I can see it happening.

In the words of Missy Elliot: is it worth it?

That sounds complicated.

I don’t understand why people make their lives so complicated.

Luna shluna.

There are hundreds of beautiful names out there!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.