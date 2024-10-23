His Wife Spent What She Considered “Fun Money” On Frivolous Purchases, So He Doesn’t Want To Pay Her College Tuition

Some people are bad with money.

And other people are downright irresponsible with any cash that comes their way.

When this woman spent a bunch of money on stuff they didn’t need, her husband decided he wasn’t going to pay her tuition for her.

Read the details and pick a side!

AITA for not paying my wife’s tuition when she’s blown thousands on clothes My wife enrolled in an online college degree program and hasn’t paid her tuition. She’s a stay at home mom and drives Uber a few nights a weeks to make extra cash. Before we had kids she was working part time and we split bills 50/50. I told her I’d pay for food and housing after the kids came.

Her husband starts feeling the pinch.

In the years since then I’ve asked her to help out with costs because we are house poor and money keeps getting tighter. She spends most of what she makes on clothes and accessories, and calls it her fun money. I asked her to save up to pay the tuition, which is under $1,000. In the last week she has spent $400 on her credit card on dresses, and wants me to pay her tuition.

And things get icy when he holds her accountable.

I create budgets every so often but she never uses the tools and apps we have for them. I told her she should drop out this semester and save up until the next round of classes starts up. She’s been excited to start learning in classes again and started to tear up. So I said she could make a list of things she is willing to sacrifice to pay for the tuition, like her brand new iPhone, or her new purses. Then I told her if she sold them and got second hand items to replace them, she could pay the tuition with her own funds. She left the room at this and hasn’t spoken to me since. AITA?

