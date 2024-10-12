Husband Refuses To Add His Wife To The House’s Deed After Years Of Contributions, So Now She’s Wondering If She Should Stop Paying

Making a major financial commitment with a partner requires trust. But when that trust feels one-sided, it can create serious tension.

AITA for refusing to pay any more for my husbands home? My husband (M 33) and I (F 32) had been dating for 3 years when we looked to purchase a home. The plan was to purchase together, but my husband discussed his concerns with me, which were (1) my credit score was 650 and (2) if we broke up, we would lose money in selling the house. He said that if he purchased the house on his own, I could be “added to it” at any time I wanted or when we got married. He has an MBA and an accounting degree and is very knowledgeable in these things, so I agreed.

We agreed to pay equitable shares of the mortgage with pretty similar salaries. About a month after moving in, I came to him and said I wanted to be “added to the house” (on any paper, I didn’t care which). By then, my credit score was 750 and we were close to engagement. He said that it’s not as easy as he thought and the only option was to add me to the deed which would give me “all the power and none of the responsibility.” I was upset but understood his position, so I said I would only pay 1/3 of the mortgage, not close to half. He was very upset and it was a big argument but we stopped talking about it.

Fast forward to now, we have been married for 3 years and have been living overseas for most of that time, and the house has been rented out (the husband still owns it). I have been paying my equitable share of items that have come up (HVAC, plumbing, etc), I have an amazing job and an 830 credit score, and I brought up the conversation again. My husband said he’s still not comfortable with adding me to the deed, but once it is a good time to refinance (which he already did last year), he will do it to add me to the house.

I understand that this conversation should have been had earlier in the marriage, but I am outraged that he clearly doesn’t have that much trust in me. I’m angry that I have been paying for incidentals on the home when it’s not mine, and he wasn’t planning on fixing that. He kept saying we live in a community property state, so if we divorce, it’s still part mine, but that’s not the point!

I wouldn’t even take the home from him if we divorced. I’m embarrassed and humiliated that my husband is a homeowner, and I am not. He has never made a single mortgage payment by himself but he did pay the upfront costs. I ONLY agreed to not be part of the loan because he said I could be added to it whenever I wanted. AITA?

