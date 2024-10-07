Husband Wants A Last-Minute Birthday Trip That’s Way Over Budget, But Wife Says They Can’t Afford It While She’s Between Jobs

After months of planning to get her husband a long-wanted gift for his birthday, a wife is blindsided when he suddenly asks for an expensive getaway instead.

With her in between jobs and their finances tight, she tells him it’s not possible.

Now, she’s left wondering if she was too harsh in shutting down his birthday request.

Read on for the story!

AITA for telling my husband we didn’t have the money for him to take a random vacation for his birthday after he already said what he wanted for his birthday. My husband’s birthday is next week. I asked him months ago if he wanted anything or wanted to do anything for his birthday. He said he just wanted a steering wheel for his game, which is around $600. And has been something he has said he wanted for literally years. I ended up losing my job unexpectedly, and he doesn’t work (except side things every now and then edit: he does get a small percentage of VA that covers our insurance) and hasn’t for years due to health reasons.

Oh no!

I have accepted a job and I start Monday. However, it is also a pay cut. And we have a bunch of debt that I honestly have no idea how we are going to pay for. He suddenly last night wanted to take a trip to the mountains to get a room and gamble a little bit “to spend time together.” We had talked about doing that next month for an anniversary but not doing it this month when I’m between jobs with no income for another two weeks. So instead of $600 it would be 1500+.

Well, that seems a bit out of budget.

AITA because I told my husband we didn’t have the money to go for a random trip to the mountains/casinos for his birthday? Especially considering I’m the only one working, and I’m between jobs?

When you’re balancing financial pressures, a spontaneous birthday trip can feel like a heavy gamble—especially when your budget is already strained.

Reddit thinks she’s being pretty reasonable, though.

This person says Hubby is quite the financially irresponsible human.

This person has some sound advice on what to do instead.

And this person has got some JOKES.

While it’s never easy to say no, sometimes sticking to reality over a wish list is the only choice.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.