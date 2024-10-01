Brother Laughs At His Sister’s Baby’s Name And Says It Sounds Like A Dog’s Name. Now She’s Mad And Won’t Talk To Him.

Parents can be creative when naming their baby.

But, sometimes, they get too creative that the name sounds like a joke.

This man laughs at the name of his sister’s baby, saying it sounded like a dog’s name.

Shockingly, his sister did not appreciate the comment and thinks he’s being disrespectful.

AITA for telling my sister her baby’s name sounds like a dog’s name and now she won’t talk to me? My sister had a baby, and I’m happy for her. Her baby’s name is Ruff. It’s Ruff. It sounds like a dog. I thought she was joking and laughed. I was wrong.

She asked me why I was laughing. I said it sounded like a dog barking. “Ruff ruff?” I thought we were laughing, but she got mad. She was angry.

She said I was being disrespectful, and that the name had meaning to her and her husband. They love an obscure video game character. I told her that she can name her child whatever she wants, but people will associate it, and it might be hard for him in school.

She won’t return my texts or calls. My mom says I should have kept my mouth shut. Am I the only one seeing this?

I didn’t mean to be a jerk, but “Ruff”?! I can’t be the only one who thinks this could backfire. So I told my sister that her baby’s name sounds like a dog’s name. Is she overreacting?

