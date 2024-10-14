Mother Won’t Help Out Her College Daughter Who Struggles With Anxiety, And Tells Her To Handle The Problem Herself Instead

Some people have difficulty expressing themselves or communicating with other human beings, but it’s something most have to learn.

This woman shares how her college-aged daughter has anxiety about talking to people, but needs to fix an issue with her food card.

Instead of doing it for her, she pushes her to go and talk to the person in charge of dining services to get a new one.

Her daughter refuses, even to the point of not being able to eat.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for not giving my daughter money to buy food since she won’t talk to the college desk to fix her food card? So, my daughter recently started college in person, and part of her expenses is covered by a meal plan. She is 19, and her first year of college was commuting because of her anxiety. She decided to go to college in person this year, and is staying in the dorms.

This mom shares that there’s a problem with her daughter’s food card.

The problem is her food card isn’t working. It’s something that can easily be fixed by contacting the college dining services, but she refuses to go talk to them. She needs to get a new one since this one is bent.

She told her daughter to have it replaced, but she wouldn’t do it.

My daughter has pretty bad anxiety, especially around making phone calls and talking to people in authority. I’ve told her repeatedly that all she needs to do is go to the dining services office, but she won’t do it. As a result, she’s been skipping meals and calling me, upset that she’s hungry. I have expressed multiple times that she needs to handle this and go talk to the people.

She got a call from her daughter, asking for some money.

I’ve refused to step in and handle it for her. I got a call today, asking me to give her some money to buy food at Walmart. I told her no, and told her to go talk to the people.

When she refused, her daughter thinks she’s being such a pain.

This resulted in an argument, and she thinks I am being a huge jerk. My spouse thinks I’m being too harsh, and wants me to send money or fix it for her.

This definitely seems like a problem that needs to be fixed.

If she can’t fix this minor problem, how can she survive the more complicated matters in life?

It’s something to ponder, for sure.

