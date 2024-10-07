New Book Details Experience By Former Pentagon Employee And UFO Whistleblower Luis Elizondo

Could the truth about UFOs finally be coming out?

That’s what ex-Pentagon official Luis Elizondo is asserting in conjunction with the release of his new book, “Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs.”

The whistleblower is a former United States Army Counterintelligence special agent and former employee of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

He rose to fame in 2017 when he distributed three declassified videos to the press that were made by pilots from the United States Navy aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt which became known as the Pentagon UFO videos.

The videos, which were publicized by The New York Times, also brought to light the existence of the non-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a special access program that was funded to investigate aerial threats including unidentified aerial phenomena – of which Elizondo was once the director.

Elizondo would appear on CNN in 2017 and was quoted in the interview.

“These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of … things that don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and maneuvering in ways that include extreme maneuverability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological.”

And now his book has released further details, including how the government attempted to set “traps” to capture extra terrestrials.

Claiming to be cleared by the Pentagon to tell the “full truth”, Elizondo said in an interview with The Daily Mail that he had had his own close encounter, and that his family had witnessed it as well.

“If it was just me that saw these things, I probably wouldn’t have said anything. But the fact is, my whole family saw them,” he told DailyMail.com.

‘And other members in AATIP experienced this same thing as well. There was a lot of weird stuff. The more you got involved with the portfolio, the more bizarre it got,’ he said. ‘I don’t talk too much about it because it just seems so bizarre. It was only happening when we were involved with AATIP. It never happened before, never happened after.”



He also described traps that the government planned to lay, saying “We had a plan to set up a real big nuclear footprint,something we knew would be irresistible for these UAP [unidentified anomalous phenomena].”

Once the ETs fell for the ruse, “the trap would be sprung,” he continued.

While it is near impossible to verify Elizondo’s claims, he seems to have the bonafides to back them up.

But he also has a book to sell.

Elizondo claims that the Department of Defense higher-ups often tried to thwart Elizondo and his team’s efforts to reveal the truth.

The assume this is because the government had no desire to present a problem to the American people that it could neither explain or offer a solution to – though they did take the possibility of UFOs and extraterrestrials seriously, calling them a “very serious national security issue.”

And while more and more information has come out about UFOs – from both whistle-blowers and government sources – interest seems to wane at best.

Even after a very public congressional hearing last year – in which retired Maj. David Grusch claimed that the United States had been informed of non-human activity since the 1930s and revealed that “[he] was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which [he] was denied access,” public interest has been lower than expected around such salacious reveals.

Oh course, like anything these days, more information leads to more skepticism, and that might explain why all of this hasn’t been a bigger deal.

In the meantime, you can check out Elizondo’s book and make a judgement yourself on whether or not UFOs are real – and if the government has anything to hide.

