Olive Garden Customer Explained Why A Server Wouldn’t Let Him Have The Calamari He Ordered. – ‘Sometimes mistakes turn out to be the best meal you ever had.’

It’s good to know that someone is looking out for us…

And today I learned that someone is fine folks at Olive Garden!

A TikTokker named Bob posted a video and talked to viewers about the interesting experience he had while dining in at the Italian restaurant.

Bob told viewers that he ordered calamari and chicken parmesan with no cheese at Olive Garden and told his server that he has acid reflux because of a dairy allergy.

Bob was ready to eat his calamari after it arrived but the server took it from him and he was told not to eat it because the calamari is fried in the same oil as cheese at the restaurant.

Bob told her, “Miss, I’m not that sensitive. It’s OK, I can eat it.”

The manager told him they wouldn’t let his original meal and they advised him to eat steak with rigatoni and meat sauce because of his issues.

Bob said, “Now I should be mad. I should make a riot right now because it’s my body and my GERD. But after I taste this steak and this rigatoni with meat sauce. Mamma mia, it was the greatest freakin meal I ever had in my life.”

Bob said he ended up hugging the manager and added, “Sometimes mistakes turn out to be the best meal you ever had.”

Check out his video.

@bobbydotube #greenscreen took my family to the Olive Garden, and after I let the waiter aware that I had a dairy allergy, the manager took away the calamari and told me I could not have the chicken cutlet that I wanted for dinner so being extremely upset, I asked her so what in the world am I supposed to eat? and she bring me this! @Olive Garden #olivegarden #familydinner #dairyfree #funnyvideo #italianfood ♬ original sound – Bobby DoTube

Here’s how folks responded on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this viewer shared some inside info.

They were looking out for him!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!