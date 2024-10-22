Rude Driver Always Parks In A Handicapped Spot, So Their Annoyed Neighbor Hatches A Plan To Mess With His Ego And Car

Some people think they can cut corners without facing consequences, but karma has a way of catching up with them.

When a jerky guy kept wrongfully parking in the handicap spot of his apartment complex, an fed-up neighbor devised a subtle plan that would deflate his ego as effectively as his tires.

Park in handicap illegally? Pay $2000 dollars I used to live in an apartment complex and this jerk of a guy would park in handicapped parking in his luxury SUV while using his old Grandmother’s handicap tag. At the time, I was driving a nice car and he talked to me one day and told me all of this. Asking about my car, etc. I just kinda nodded my head.

He gloats about how no one can stop him from parking wherever he wants.

He said that, “because of HIPPA, people could not ask if was actually handicap.” I talked to the property and they said there was nothing they could really do.

He slowly reveals his true colors more and more.

As the weeks went by, I grew more annoyed and discovered how much of a jerk he really was. He would show up to the pool with the loudest speaker known to man and bother everyone. He would brag about reaching 120mph in his car. He worked at his Dad’s law firm.

Finally, the neighbor had enough. It was time to give this jerk a taste of his own medicine.

Eventually, I hatched a plan to get some revenge on this injustice.

The neighbor took pains to ensure their plan was as subtle as possible.

Over the next few months, in the dark of night, I would let out a small amount of air in a random tire. Every time it was random.

I did this for 3 months at random times and intervals.

When the jerky guy began to notice, the neighbor had trouble keeping their composure.

Eventually, I talked to him one day and he brought up that he had to spend 2k dollars replacing all his tire pressure sensors because something was wrong with the system. I had to hold back laughter he said service techs kept telling him nothing was wrong. but he thinks the dealer is incompetent. After that, I left him and his car alone and had a grin on my face every time I saw his car parked there.

Being an arrogant jerk is sure to gain you a few enemies – including those with a taste for petty revenge.

His unpleasant attitude ended up costing him a lot more than a few trips to the dealer.

It wasn’t his tires that failed him in the end – it was his ego.

