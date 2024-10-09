Rude Neighbor Kept Knocking Off Their Wooden Poles, So This Man’s Dad Replaced The Pole And Made Sure It Was Strong Enough To Block An SUV

Rude and inconsiderate neighbors are the worst.

You ask them politely, but they respond obnoxiously.

This man shares how their neighbor would knock off their wooden pole and drive through their grass.

So, as a way to get back, his dad replaced the wooden poles with concrete.

Check out the full story below.

Cement Revenge When I was little, our next door neighbors were the biggest jerks. They constantly messed with us, insulted us, threw garbage on our house, etc.

This man’s neighbor is completely being rude.

One thing they used to do was knock over these wooden poles we had in our grass (the part that separates our houses) with the bumper of their suv, and drive through our grass to get to their driveway. And when my dad would confront them, they would always tell us off and say, “Sue me.”

So, his dad planned a nasty revenge.

This happened a lot, and my dad waited till they where gone on vacation and dug all the poles out. Then, he made the holes really big and proceeded to fill them all with big bags of concrete. Then, he put new longer poles and the grass back and waited.

The jerk neighbor was surprised when he got back.

Well, when they got back, it wasn’t but a few days later when we hear a bang, so we go outside and see the back of their suv all jacked up. Our neighbor proceeds to lose his head, saying my dad had to pay for the damage, and my dad just smiled and said, “Sue me,” and walked back inside. They were still jerks after, but damn that was still pretty funny.

