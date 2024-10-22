Rude Passengers Make Their Seat Mate Miserable, So When They Tried To Bully Their Way Off The Plane Early, He Made Them Wait Even Longer To Leave

The cramped spaces and long flight times of international travel can often bring out the worst in passengers.

Let your teenager kick me for a 9 hour flight, get stuck on the plane extra long. Yesterday I was flying to America from the UK, and a mother and apparent 18 y/o daughter were sitting next to me. She looked younger, but the mother gave her alcohol during the flight that she had ordered, so who knows.

The whole flight, the daughter had her shoes off and kept elbowing and kicking me with her stinky sock feet while talking loudly. At one point, I was asleep and the daughter kicked me awake and slapped me with her jacket.

Right before landing, the two of them were physically fighting. Play or not, I got hit a few times and told them to be civilized. Now for my pettiness.

As soon as the fasten seat belt sign came off, they got up and obviously were trying to force their way off the plane early. (We were in 37G-J, – very back of plane.)

I threw down my table and kept watching my programme, trapping them, and told them “patience is a virtue, we’ll be last off anyway.” They were not pleased.

When the rows in front were clearing out, I waited til the last second to close up and as I got my bag out of the overhead I put it on my seat blocking them again and “accidentally” hit the daughter with my jacket on the way out of the overhead keeping her back. There was a very large family behind us that made their way behind me in the aisle, blocking them in again. I didn’t see them at baggage til five minutes after I made it. Didn’t affect them a lot, but sure made me feel good. It’s the little things.

