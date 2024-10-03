She Called An Ambulance After Her Neighbor Fell Down The Stairs And Then Called The Landlord To Let Him Know. Now Her Neighbor Is Angry Because She “Called Everyone.”

Privacy is a funny thing.

How do you know when to mind your own business and when to intervene?

This neighbor chose the second option after her neighbor had an accident. Keep reading to see why it didn’t go over well.

AITA for calling an ambulance for my neighbor? How about for alerting the landlord? I woke up to a loud crash and found that my drunk neighbor had fallen down the stairs. She didn’t seem injured, but she was disoriented and at first she was okay with me calling the ambulance.

It becomes unclear what she should or shouldn’t do for her neighbor.

But by the time the EMTs got there a few minutes later, she had started to not want them to come and went back upstairs. I led them to her and got out of the way. They did assess her and I heard her complaining that I was “in her business.” They convinced her to go to the hospital I guess just to be checked out since she had been drinking.

So she did what she thought was best.

This was a fall on my landlord’s property, so I sent him a text telling him what happened. I also mentioned that she wasn’t happy with me calling, but I didn’t mention that she was drunk or half naked… only that she had been disoriented. I was thinking of liability and that he should be aware. When she came home, I am pretty sure I heard her complaining that I “called everyone.” AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

But what if this drunk woman sues him?

Definitely. Falls can kill anyone.

Why so bitter? Yikes.

Good point. But that’s a bad precedent to take: assume someone is fine if they don’t have a visible issue.

I think I heard that is why the chef of the Titanic survived.

Drink responsibly, folks.

