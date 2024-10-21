She Forbids Her Mom’s Sketchy “Special Friend” To Come Over, But When Grandma Was Admitted To The Hospital Things Got Weird

Some people take advantage of another person’s absence by breaking boundaries or even breaking the law.

It can make life really uncomfortable. You might even feel unsafe.

Check out why the daughter in this story is not happy with her mother.

AITA for threatening to call police on mom’s “special friend” My mom has recently gotten tangled up with a pretty shady/untrustworthy person. My grandmother and I have made it clear on multiple occasions that he isn’t welcome in our house & we don’t wish to associate with him in any way.

My grandma has been in the hospital for the past couple of weeks. Since she isn’t home, Mom & her “special friend” have seen an opportunity. They can’t do anything at his house because his wife & kids are home. He’s also too cheap to pay for a motel. Over the past 2 weeks my mom said he might be coming for a “special time.” I tell her Grandma I do not welcome him in the house and threatened to call the police if he shows up. Then last night just before midnight, my mom walks through the house in something skimpy. She tells me, “I may want to put in earplugs” and welcomes him into the house. I begin dialing 911. I did not place the call, but I would’ve if he came in.

A brief argument ensues, I tell her again in no uncertain terms to go find somewhere else, this person is not welcome/wanted here by the homeowner (grandma) or me. They go off to who knows where and she comes back after an hour or so. Now it’s the next day and the whole day she has been incredibly verbally abusive to me, making unnecessarily gross comments to me, threatening to kick me out, etc. and I’m really sick of it. I understand why she’s upset, but she could’ve spared herself the embarrassment if they hadn’t tried to be tricky. AITA?

