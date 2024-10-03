She Found Out That Hikers And Others Have Been Crossing Her Property To Get To Trails, Now She Wants It To Stop Because She’s 38 Weeks Pregnant

A lot of people move to a rural area to avoid the drama of the city.

WIBTA if I blocked off access to my land that locals use to access trails My husband and I recently bought and moved into a new house that has 3 acres of land. The land backs up to a river and is one of the main things that made us want to buy the house.

At the closing, the previous owners let us know that some neighbors will cut through our land to access trails in the back and are walking through our yard for a good portion to get back there. Some people take their dogs while others like to go four wheeling back there, which isn’t allowed. It turns out, it bothers me more than I thought it would. I don’t like that they didn’t come ask, and it’s much more in sight than I realized.

When I look out in my yard I can clearly see them. The other issue is I have 2 dogs of my own who get riled up when they see other dogs in their yard. I’m also 38 weeks pregnant and want to make sure I feel safe in my new home as we’re about to welcome our new baby. So, WIBTA if I blocked off the access point on my land that has a trail that leads through our yard for locals to get to other trails in the back?

