‘She has this horrible mouth ulcer.’ – Healthcare Worker Said People Are Using Hydrogen Peroxide The Wrong Way

A woman named Rachel who works as a physician’s assistant in an emergency room took to TikTok to warn viewers about something that most folks have in their homes: hydrogen peroxide.

Rachel started her video by asking viewer, “Do you know how many people misuse hydrogen peroxide?”

Rachel talked about a patient and said, “So she comes into the ER and she has this horrible mouth ulcer, and she was like, ‘It’s not healing.’ Turns out, it was the peroxide because the peroxide kills the good cells and the bad cells.”

She talked about another patient with diabetes who had a wound on her leg that she was putting hydrogen peroxide on for three weeks, which was only making things worse.

Another patient came into her office for a suture removal and Rachel said, “Her sutures were, like really, really scabbed over” because she’d been putting peroxide on her the sutures.

Rachel ended her video by saying, “I don’t like to make people feel bad, but people need to know better.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

You’re doing it wrong!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁