She Let Her Younger Sister Get A Pet For Emotional Support, But When It Started Making Messes In The House She Said It Had To Go

There are two types of people in this world: those that love their pets as long as they’re well-trained, and people who will forgive their pets absolutely anything at all.

Maybe there’s a third type that just doesn’t like pets, but we’re not sure they’re actually human, right?

This woman is the first type, but was kind enough to let her sister get a bunny.

When the bunny started destroying her house, though, she said it might be time to go.

Check out the details!

AITA for threatening to throw out my sisters “support animal” My (28F) sister (18F) has been living with me for the past year after going through some very difficult personal things. I’ve been trying my best to support her, and while she doesn’t work, she’s in uni full-time, which I’m fine with since I don’t need her to contribute financially ( I can manage my mortgage on my own and have a good income).

She relented and they got a rabbit, which she has enjoyed.

A few months ago, she begged me to get a pet, saying it would help her emotionally as a support animal. After considering it, we decided on a dwarf bunny, which we got last month. My main conditions were that I didn’t want any damage to the house or mess, and she promised to train the bunny and handle all the care and cleaning. Initially, she did a lot of research and was doing well. The bunny is actually quite friendly with us, and it’s cute to see her jumping/hoping around.

Except now her sister is letting it roam at night, and things are starting to get destroyed.

However, my sister soon decided it was cruel to lock the bunny up at night, so she let it roam freely in her room. This eventually escalated to the bunny having free reign of the entire house. It now jumps on the couch, tables, and even me, which sounds cute until it pees on my blanket while laying on my lap. Despite my efforts to discourage it, the bunny isn’t intimidated and keeps jumping on my couch. I upgraded my furniture less than a year ago, and I’m worried about it getting ruined.

She’s worried about the state of her home and thinks the rabbit needs to be crated or rehomed.

On top of that, my sister removed the fluffy carpet in her room because the bunny was attempting to eat it, and now there are pee stains on the inbuilt carpet. Yesterday was the final straw when I woke up to find poop and pee all over. While my sister cleans up regularly, I’m concerned that it’s not thorough, and I worry about the lingering smell attracting bugs. I told her that unless the bunny is potty trained, she can’t keep it and that I’d give it to our cousin, who has other animals.

Her sister is arguing for more time, but she’s not sure.

My sister was devastated, started crying, saying I can’t take the bunny away after letting her get attached and that potty training takes time/ bunny needs to be old enough to be de-s**ed. She also insists that keeping the bunny locked up at night is cruel. It breaks my heart seeing her this upset but I feel it’s the only solution for now. AITA for telling her that the bunny needs to be locked up at night until it’s potty trained or she can’t keep it?

This is a super tough one.

I’m sure Reddit has some good advice for her, though!

Who knew bunnies were so complicated?

The sister should definitely be willing to give.

It sounds like they should have done more research.

Maybe they should get a cat.

Lots of judgement in the comments on this one!

They’re going to have to come to a compromise.

If the sister wants to keep the rabbit, that is.

