She Wasn’t Able To Attend Her Brother’s Birthday Party Because She Didn’t Have A Sitter. Now He’s Hurt By Her “Lack Of Effort.”

People without young children often do not understand how difficult it is to look after several small kids at once.

This woman was not able to attend her brother’s “adult-only” 50th birthday party because nobody else would babysit her 4 small children, including 8-month-old twin babies.

He thinks that she should have at least made an effort to attend.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not attending bro’s adults only bday w 4 kids? My brother (50m) just texted me (38f) “wanting to get off his chest” how hurt he is that I did not attend his adults-only 50th birthday party two months ago. I would have attended, but my primary babysitter (our mom) was at the party, and the others were unavailable that night. I didn’t think it’s fair to leave my husband at home with our 5yo, 4yo, and twin 8mo babies at the hardest time of day.

This woman feels guilty, but she didn’t have any choice that time.

Bro said I should’ve left for an hour to make it to his party. We’ve had to say no to several events this year as the first year with twins is a lot! I’m starting to feel guilty for not going, but also need to prioritize my kids and husband.

Now, she’s wondering if she was a jerk or if her brother is just not understanding enough?

So, AITA for not making more of an effort to attend? Or is he being unreasonable?

Let’s see what others have to say about this situation.

Here’s a very valid point from this user.

This one is understanding.

Grandma speaks up to show her support.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

There’s no winning with this guy, says this one.

Older brother seems bossy, entitled, and immature.

For a 50-year-old man, these aren’t a good combination!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.