Sick Mom Wanted Her Daughter To Lift Her, But The Daughter Ended Up Hurting Her Back. So She Refused To Lift Her Mom Anymore, But Now She’s Wondering If She Went Too Far

AITA for refusing to lift my mom? My mom is terminally ill and paralyzed so cannot do anything for herself. This includes absolutely everything so to get in and out of bed she needs to be lifted for example.

We currently have not one but 2 cranes for lifting patients in the household which my mother refuses to use at all costs. My mother has aid workers that have always done the lifting but currently there are only 2 women who are not willing to lift manually (understandably). The women were recently hired to switch the previous workers and the agreement was my mom would use the crane to be lifted.

Backing up a bit, about 6 months ago I started having extreme pain in my back and leg to the point I couldn’t walk for several weeks, then I was diagnosed a herniated disc and sciatica. There were periods on and off where I would often need to manually lift my mom when workers were being replaced etc so it is completely possible the herniated disc was caused by that.

I obviously updated my family about my back and said I would no longer be able to lift my mom for the foreseeable future due to the injury and everyone was understanding. All of a sudden my mom is saying part of the reason she doesn’t use the crane is because the seat isn’t comfortable which was never mentioned before.

We are ordering a different seat but by the time it comes will be days that someone needs to lift her. I have been asked to do the lifting and did it multiple times yesterday and today and my back is starting to feel it.

I told my mom that it’s not ok she put me in this position and we’ve asked her and agreed to use the crane and knowing the issues with my back is still insisting I lift her. AITA for saying I can’t do it?

