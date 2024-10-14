Egotistical Singer In His Band Mouthed Off One Too Many Times, So He Told Him He Could Find Another Way to Get Around Town

When I read this story from Reddit, I pictured a Bret Michaels wannabe who doesn’t realize that his rock n’ roll dreams probably aren’t going anywhere…

Put a small-town rock star in his place. “I was in a band. Lead singer had no driver’s license and was on welfare just scraping by so I’d stop by before band practice and he’d ride to and from with me. I didn’t mind as I lived within a few blocks. One night after we wrapped it up we were all sitting around having some brews and it got to be around 8:30 pm, I had to get up the next AM to get to work. So I told him, “Hey man, it’s time to go, I need to get up tomorrow”.

He wanted to argue and told me he wasn’t ready yet, I told him that as soon as my gear was loaded I was gone. So he came out to take his ride home. Pouting the whole 15 minute trip, he explained to me that “I’m not your girlfriend, you can’t just tell me when I have to leave…” yada yada. I quietly let him rant, not even bringing up the other pettiness from him such as never being ready to leave his place until he got his shower, and blow-dried his hair just right, and wanting to smoke in my car. I’d been his chauffeur for at least a year with this arrangement.

When we got to his driveway, I calmly turned to him and said “You’re going to have to get your own ride from now on.” He went white as a sheet and just stared blankly as I drove away. From then on his wife had to drive the big handsome 6′ 2″ “alpha male lead singer/rock-god” around and my gig in the band didn’t last long afterwards.”

