Neighbors Shoveled Snow Onto Their Stairs Instead Of The Yard, So They Returned The Favor And Shoveled Snow Into Their Parking Space

"I live in a place where we become pretty good friends with snow, and we got a ton of it last night. I also live in an apartment of a converted house (of which there are two) with a ton of stairs.

Admittedly, we haven’t talked to our neighbors at all or set up any sort of shoveling agreement, but logic would dictate that the work be split in half, either every other snowstorm or half of the communal space. Any time I shovel I just do the whole thing, minus their half of the porch and porch stairs (as they decided first that they’d only shovel their half of it). I go outside to check this storm’s damage, and see they already shoveled a portion of it. Cool. They shoveled their side of the porch and their half of the porch stairs.

Sweet, I can dig it, this is what they always do, even if it’s a bit rude that they shoveled all of their snow into our half instead of dumping it over the side or something, but no big deal. After you go down the porch stairs you get to the cement stairs which leads to the sidewalk. We share those, and there’s no divider between to distinguish ours from theirs. I notice that they have an interesting definition of half, meaning their definition is vertical rather than horizontal. They shoveled down to the first landing (about 6 or 7 out of 30 stairs), didn’t shovel said landing, dumped all of their displaced snow onto the lower stairs and didn’t touch the sidewalk at all. Huh? The snow was so high that I nearly fell down trying to make it to the sidewalk. My neighbor’s car is gone, and I see their pristine shoveled parking space.

Alright, cool, new plan. I spent the next half hour or so painstakingly shoveling all of the snow off the rest of the stairs, the sidewalk and two of our other neighbor’s sidewalks into that parking space.”

