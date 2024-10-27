October 27, 2024 at 2:22 pm

Trader Joe’s Customer Only Goes Once A Year To Buy A Bunch Of One Particular Item. – ‘I love these cookies!’

I love Trader Joe’s, but I don’t go very often because, like a lot of locations, my local store’s parking lot is a NIGHTMARE.

But maybe I’ll change my tune based on what this TikTokker had to say.

Her name is Amanda and she posted a video and talked to viewers about why she makes a pilgrimage to Trader Joe’s once a year.

Amanda said, “I go to Trader Joe’s once a year, just once a year, for one thing, and one thing only, and it’s these: Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe’s [Sandwich] Cookies. Here’s how many I got.”

Amanda stacked boxes of the cookies on a table and told viewers, “It’s actually crazy. Last year, when I went, and these are like limited-edition, fall-time cookies, so last year when I went, I had an entire basket filled with them.”

Amanda continued, “The cashier was like, ‘Oh, are you getting these for work?’ and I was like, ‘No. I’m getting these for myself.’ I freaking love these cookies!”

She ended up buying 12 boxes like a boss!

Bam!

Check out her video.

@amandaagy

I like to stock up on these since they limited just for the fall and maybe winter season. #traderjoes #traderjoeshaul #pumpkinspice

♬ original sound – Amanda Foriwaa

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person isn’t a fan…

And another viewer offered a tip.

She just can’t resist!

