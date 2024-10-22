Uncle Insists He Visit His Cousin In Prison, But He’s Not Interested. Now His Family Is Pressuring Him To Go Anyway.

Dealing with family expectations can be exhausting, especially when they don’t line up with your own priorities.

So, what would you do if your uncle insisted you visit your cousin in a foreign prison, even though you barely know him and have exams coming up?

Would you go anyway? Or would you refuse?

In the following article, one young man is faced with this very dilemma. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my uncle I’m not concerned about my cousin? My(21m) cousin(25) is in prison in Botswana right now for poaching. My uncle wants to fly over to visit him, and my dad and aunt said they would go with him, but I am not going. I’m not leaving the country when my exams are coming up, and definitely not for a prison visit. Just no. Not even after my exams are over, I probably won’t visit.

His uncle is pressing him to go anyway.

I already visited him in prison in our country once. I don’t think I’m visiting him in a foreign prison. This led to an argument with my uncle, who said that I have to go ‘because we’re family.’ So I told him I don’t see him and my cousin that much anyway, and my cousin probably doesn’t miss me.

Frustrated that they keep pushing, here’s where he upsets them.

We never hung out that much, only during holidays and get-togethers. He asked if I was even concerned about how my cousin was doing, and I said no. My dad just shrugged, but my aunt said there was no reason for me to say that, and it only made him more upset. She said if I don’t have anything positive to say, then it’s better to say nothing. AITA?

Wow! He should be happy that the other family members agreed to go.

Let’s see how readers over at Reddit responded to this dilemma.

This person has a great point.

Here’s someone who really doesn’t like poachers.

So true! School is more important than going on the trip.

According to this person, it’s okay to prioritize yourself.

It’s a personal decision.

If he doesn’t want to go visit his cousin in prison, everyone should just respect his wishes and move on.

